Pitta Kathalu is termed as the first-ever Netflix original anthology film with four different stories. Ramula is directed by Tharun Bhascker, Meera is directed by Nandini Reddy, X- Life by Nag Ashwin, and Pinky by Sankalp Reddy.

Tharun Bhascker's Ramula is one of the much-hyped stories from Pitta Kathalu. With Lakshmi Manchu as a powerful lead, Ramula was expected to be one of the most interesting stories. The main theme of the story is to portray the power dynamics between men and women, which seems to have lost in the narration of Ramula in Pitta Kathalu.

Ramula Storyline

The movie starts off showing a cute love affair between a young couple. With Telangana backdrop, the track goes on showing a narcissist, wannabe-politician named Swaroopakka(Manchu Lakshmi). The love story goes on until there is a twist, in which Swaroopakka leverages their situation.

The couple gets separated after the boy fails to talk to his parents regarding his love matter. Deeply hurt by this, Ramula tries to commit suicide. Here the story takes a u-turn and how Swaroopakka gets involved in their situation is the rest of the story.

Ramula portrays the rural backdrop with perfect synchronization of the Telangana accent. The love story between the main lead is not well established, which is the major drawback of the story. Also, showing Swaroopakka as a woman who is in a dire need to prove herself as a biggie in the political ground isn't portrayed to be impactful.

Ramula seems like a half-baked script but with good potential, while the narrative is blunt and unimpressive. Also, Manchu Lakshmi's role as Swaroopakka was limited, which disappoints the viewers who look for more content.

The other stories from Pitta Kathalu are titled X- Life, Meera, and Pinky. With Sruthi Haasan, Amala Paul, Eesha Rebba, and other popular actors in these stories, it is expected that the Telugu audience might receive Pitta Kathalu well.

Pitta Kathalu Twitter Talk:

#PittaKathalu - is an okay anthology drama. I expected more, but I totally disappointed.



Tharun Bhaskar / Ramula - 3/5

Nandini Reddy / Meera - 3.25/5

Nag Ashwin / X - Life - 2.5/5

Sankalp Reddy / Pinky - 2/5



It's one time watch, Only for time pass. pic.twitter.com/TcWH6FrrxV — Megha Syam (Sunny) (@Sunny__190998) February 19, 2021

Tharun Bhascker's film takes up a premise that questions the prevailing patriarchal temper of men, but it gets diluted at the end. It could've been a lot better. #PittaKathalu pic.twitter.com/BKx9f3jsO8 — Chay. (@illusionistChai) February 19, 2021