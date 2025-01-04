More than the test match, it's the heated exchange between the Indian players and Australis's Sam Kontas on the field that is grabbing eyeballs.

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 test series has turned into a battleground, with intense on-field exchanges stealing the limelight from the game itself. On Day 1 of the final Test in Sydney, Jasprit Bumrah, stepped in as captain for Rohit Sharma and showcased not just his bowling prowess but also his ability to handle pressure and confrontation.

Sam Konstas - Jasprit Bumrah's war of words adds drama to Sydney's test

After losing the first match, if India wins in Sydney it will see the series end in a 2-2 draw. Last week Virat Kohli's shoulder bump hit headlines and on Friday, during the final over of Day 1 Aussie opener Sam Konstas had a heated exchange of words with Jasprit Bumrah.

Fiery scenes in the final over at the SCG!



How's that for a finish to Day One ?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BAAjrFKvnQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

It so happened that Usman Khawaja was on strike, and made the Indian pace spearhead wait as he was about to begin his run-up. Khawaja was out. Meanwhile, Konstas, who was at the non-striker's end began to trigger Bumrah.

With Bumrah set to bowl the final delivery of the day, everyone assumed that he was thrown off guard by Konstas. But he silenced Konstas instead, getting Khawaja caught out behind. Then in celebration, Bumrah immediately turned around and death stare to Konstas. Then few other players joined Bumrah to celebrate in front of Konstas, who tried to ignore it.

"Bumrah, who turned to Konstas. He [Konstas] learns a tough lesson in his second Test match," said Adam Gilchrist on air. Apart from Bumrah and Kontas locking horns on the field.

Anushka Sharma gets angry seeing Virat Kohli's early dismissal

Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stadium during the fifth Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Anushka was sitting with Virat's brother Vikas Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah's wife and Sanjana Ganesan. They cheered for Team India. When Virat's wicket fell. Anushka Sharma looked disappointed as the cricketer made 17 runs in 69 balls. India made a total of 185 runs in the first innings.

Meanwhile, India had benched Rohit Sharma in the match over poor form but his replacement Shubman Gill failed to make his start count as well, scoring just 20 runs before getting dismissed by spinner Nathan Lyon.