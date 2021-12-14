Sam Founda, a real estate influencer and blogger from Australia, has around 12 years of experience in online marketing and brand promotion of realtors and real estate firms. Recently, he has been in the news for generating over 200-million AED for his real estate clients based in Dubai.

When he opted for making a career in digital marketing, he was a novice. But he didn't mind putting his effort and concentration into learning the key concepts relating to digital marketing and managing the online reputation of his real estate clients.

Soon, he learned every concept relating to online brand promotion of real estate developers while making sure that property buyers get the best quote and amenities from such developers.

A Real Estate Developer Must Have Credible Presence Online

He believes real estate developers must have a credible presence online. Today, whenever a property buyer wants to buy a new apartment or residential complex, he'll search for information on the internet. It is important that every real estate developer or firm must have an operational business website from which prospective property buyers can get all relevant details online.

"I believe as a Dubai-based real estate firm should also not undermine the competition. Dubai is a major industrial hub and several people come here to settle down and lead a happy life owing to its safe and secure neighborhood, more job opportunities, and career prospects. Competition is intense among realtors. If you wish to stand out from the rest, you must have an attractive website with all necessary information on it," he explained.

Real Estate Firms Must Follow ROI-Driven Approach

When you are running any online promotional campaigns for realtors, make sure that you prioritize the ROI. Real estate clients want results. So, they must get new leads from their digital campaigns.

"If your real estate online campaigns are not generating enough leads, change them. I never use one-size-fits-all solutions for all of my real estate clients. Instead, I always chalk out customized strategies for each realtor based on their requirements, pricing, amenities, and maintenance charges. My company SMV Style is widely regarded by clients for its versatile approaches to real estate digital marketing," he stated.

Never Underestimate Influence of Social Media In Real Estate Sector

He believes that social media is the key to success in real estate. Realtors should never underestimate social media or its reach. He believes using the right strategy on social media can help realtors get a lot of success online.

He is a social media influencer who mainly talks about real estate, fashion, and travel there. He built his social media profile from scratch. And today, it has over 240,000 followers on Instagram.

"Many real estate agents get in touch with me to promote their brands and business on my social media profiles like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and others. In the digital marketing terminology, it is called influence marketing. As an Instagram influencer, I worked with several brands like Intercontinental Hotel Group, Burj Al Arab, New Balance, and others. I promoted several real estate developers through online branding and helped them enhance their profits and ROI," he added.