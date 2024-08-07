Salman Khurshid warns of B'desh-like crisis in India, BJP rips into Congress

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday found himself in the crosshairs of BJP over his remarks on Bangladesh turmoil and making an ominous prediction about the possibility of similar chaos and unrest in India.

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala ripped into the Congress leader and accused him of 'inciting and provoking' violence by dishing out such controversial statements.

"This shows Congress mindset of putting Rajniti over Rashtraniti and also its penchant to exploit issues for political gains," he said and asked whether Rahul Gandhi endorses his statement.

"Rahul Gandhi, in all party meet, extended full support to the government's stand on Bangladesh unrest but Salman Khurshid is inciting people to violence. Will Rahul take action against the Congress leader," asked Poonawala.

Notably, Salman Khurshid created a flutter in political circles on Tuesday as he remarked that Bangladesh-like violence and unrest were possible in India, despite the latter's democratic fabric.

Speaking at a book launch event, he reportedly spoke about Shaheen Bagh protests and claimed that Bangladesh-like turmoil was possible in India too.

Further digging out Khurshid's controversial remarks, Poonawala said: "He is the same leader who compared Hindutva with Boko Haram, ISIS and other militant outfits. Congress leaders have time and again berated the Indian institutions on foreign soil and also sought foreign intervention."

He also accused the Congress-led ecosystem of belittling the Indian institutions and undermining the Indian Armed Forces by making such 'premonitions' and comparing their valour and service to nations, with those of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"Double standards of Congress ecosystem stands exposed again," he said.

BJP leader also asked, "Whom the Congress leader was signalling at, by drawing parallels with Bangladesh. Do they (Congress) want Hindus to be attacked in India too?"

Notably, Bangladesh plunged into extreme chaos and anarchy on Sunday, with incumbent PM Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country following a spate of violence. The demonstrations, which started against the new quota system turned ugly, with support from banned outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami.

Bangladesh crisis has alarmed security agencies in India too but such statements by political leaders amount to fear-mongering and make for a worrying trend.

(With inputs from IANS)