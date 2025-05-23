Security around Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been significantly heightened following multiple death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Despite tight security measures, two separate incidents this week saw fans breaching the perimeter of Galaxy Apartments, the actor's Mumbai residence.

In the first incident, a 23-year-old man from Chhattisgarh illegally entered the premises. He was apprehended and interrogated by the police. According to reports, the man managed to enter the residential complex and attempted to approach Salman's apartment. A case has been filed against him, and further investigation is underway. It remains unclear whether the actor was present at the time of the intrusion.

During police interrogation, the man, identified as Jitendra, claimed he simply wanted to meet the actor. "The police were not letting me meet him, so I was trying to hide," he reportedly told the authorities.

In a separate incident around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a 33-year-old model and junior actor, Isha Chhabria, also managed to breach security. She allegedly knocked on the door of Salman Khan's first-floor apartment, claiming he had invited her over after they met at a party six months prior. However, the caretaker immediately informed the actor's family, who denied any such invitation. By the time police were contacted, Chhabria had already left the premises.

A case was registered on Wednesday, and she was arrested the following morning in Khar. According to Inspector Sachin Rane of Bandra Police Station, Chhabria, originally from Uttar Pradesh, has been booked under Sections 329(1) (criminal trespass) and 331 (lurking house trespass or house-breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). She was produced in court and remanded to one day's police custody.

Lawrence Bishnoi attack

These incidents come in the wake of heightened security measures following an attack on April 14, 2024, when members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence. Since then, both the actor and the Mumbai Police have received numerous threats, some explicitly warning of potential attacks.

On November 5 last year, a threat message allegedly from the Bishnoi gang gave the actor two chilling options: apologise or pay ₹5 crore to stay alive. Another threat message followed, reinforcing concerns about his safety.

Salman Khan returned to Mumbai last week, and the police continue to treat these incidents with utmost seriousness. Efforts are ongoing to identify the motive behind the recent intrusions and ensure the actor's safety amidst growing threats.