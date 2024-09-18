Of late, several celebrities including singer Diljit Dosanjh and filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya among others have fallen prey to online scams. The recent one to join the list of fraudulent scams is actor Salman Khan's fake US tour, for which tickets are being sold by fraudsters. Recently, it was reported that Salman Khan will be performing in the US. The scammers also claimed for tickets and also shared details of the concert.

However, certain fans reported incidents of money extortion through fake links and calls.

Beware of fraudulent scams

On Monday, Salman Khan took to his Instagram account and issued a statement warning fans against a fake announcement of his concerts and appearances in the US. He clarified that neither he nor his affiliated companies are organizing any events in the USA in 2024. He also said that legal action would be taken against those using his name for fraudulent purposes.

"This is to inform you that neither Mr Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts, or appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr Khan will be performing are completely false," the statement read.

"Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes," it added.

Rajshri production on casting calls

Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions recently issued a letter to highlight a scam happening in the name of the company. Taking to the Instagram. the production house shared the note that read, "We wish to inform you that there are individuals falsely claiming to be casting directors for Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. TV & OTT Wings. Please be aware that Rakhi Luthra and Valentyna Chopraa are the only authorized casting directors for Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd.'s TV and OTT Wings."

The production house shared a similar notice in August and asked people to be aware of people posing as casting directors of Rajshri productions. "Rakhi Luthra and Valentyna Chopraa are the exclusive in-house casting directors for Rajshri Productions TV/Web divisions. Thank you," read the post.

Apart from that it was also reported that several fake tickets are being sold for Diljit Dosanjh's Concert

To protect people from falling prey to cybercrimes, Delhi Police issued a warning, which was further shared by Diljit ahead of his tour.

Diljit Dosanjh quickly responded and shared the post on his Instagram Stories, tagging Delhi Police and adding a fist emoji as a sign of support.