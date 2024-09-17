And the wait is over, the first promo of Bigg Boss 18 headlined by Salman Khan is out. And this time the reality show got bigger and better. The makers often tweak and change the theme every year; these years the makers have decided on the theme of past, present and future.

About the promo: 'Time Ka Taandav' theme

The 10-second teaser opens with the voice-over of Salman Khan, which will give you an adrenaline rush. Salman Khan says, "Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwaloon ka future. Ab hoga time ka taandav (Bigg Boss will see the future of the housemates. Now, time will play a crucial part for contestants)."

Although the promo doesn't hint at the release date or contestants, it makes the season look worth the wait.

The caption of the teaser reads, "Hogi entertainment ki poori wish jab Time Ka Taandav lekar aayega Bigg Boss mein ek naya twist. Are you ready for Season 18? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, jald hi, #Colors aur @JioCinema par."

As soon as the teaser stormed the internet, netizens were happy that Salmon Khan is back hosting the show.

A user wrote, "Finally Salman sir back."

Another wrote, "Past Present Future Theme make sure you call good people."

The potential contestants of Bigg Boss 18 include Dalljiet Kaur, Shoaib Ibrahim, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Sameera Reddy, Maxxtern, Purav Jha, Pooja Sharma, Thugesh, Sheezan Khan, Karan Patel, and several more.

Several reports claimed that Salman Khan would not be hosting Bigg Boss owing to a rib injury, but he did shoot the promo despite his rib injury and will also be hosting the show.

Bigg Boss 18 is expected to premiere in the first week of October.