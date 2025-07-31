Salman Khan's Sikandar had a tragic fall at the box office. The film not only failed to impress the critics but also didn't resonate with the audience. From weak writing, dull direction to stereotyped acting; the film crashed at the box office for several reasons. But director AR Murugadoss feels it happened due to the language barrier.

Mother tongue behind failure?

Sikandar starred Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in lead roles. Everyone expected the film to turn tables with its fresh pairing, but it didn't seem to have anything new to offer. Now, Murugadoss has said that not making a film in his mother tongue could have been the reason behind the film flopping.

"When we make films in our mother tongue, it gives us strength. We know what is happening here. Today, there is a trend going and suddenly the audience gets connected with that trend. When we shift language, we do not know what the youngsters are enjoying in that language. All we need is a script to believe it," he said.

Lost in translation

The Ghajini director further said that the script gets lost in the process of translation. "For once, I can take up Telugu films, but Hindi may not work for us because after we write the script, they translate it into English. Then it is again translated into Hindi," he added.

Not just this, he added that this translation then makes people like him just guess what's happening as they are not sure about what is being said. "When you make a film in an unknown language and place, it feels like you are handicapped. It is like you do not have hands. I strongly believe our strength depends on where and which culture we come from," he went on to tell Cinema Vikatan.