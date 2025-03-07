Salman Khan's Sikandar has started minting money even before its release. The Salman – Rashmika Mandanna starrer is looking at a grand release in Eid. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar has already recovered a major part of its production cost through a non-theatrical deal. The film has tied up with OTT giant Netflix for a massive deal.

The non theatrical deal

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Sikandar has locked a deal worth Rs 85 crore with Netflix for its streaming on the OTT platform. And that's not all, if the film crosses Rs 350 crore, the OTT deal would shoot upto Rs 100 crore. When it comes to the satellite release, the film has been sold to Zee for Rs 50 crore. The music rights of the film have further been sold for Rs 30 crore to Zee Music Company.

All this combined makes the non-theatrical release to be Rs 165 crore. Apart from Salman Khan's fee, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 180 cr. This establishes how the film has already covered majority of its cost through non-satellite deals.

Rashmika refuses to discuss conversations she has with Salman

Sikandar's trailer and song has already generated a lot of buzz. The fresh pairing of Salman with Mandanna has also left fans excited. There is a lot of curiosity among Rashmika and the Tiger 3 actor's fans on their chemistry, role and off-screen camaraderie. In a recent interview, the actress was asked to shed some light on what the two of them talk about.

However, Rashmika declined to comment stressing on how it was important to keep those conversations "private" and not flaunt them in public. "Whatever Salman sir and I talk about will always remain between us. I think it's important to hold to these connections without flaunting them," she told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.