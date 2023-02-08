Salman Khan wrapped up the shoot of his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor revealed the news on his Instagram handle along with a brand new look from the film. Interestingly, the makers of the film have kept the storyline under wraps. Ever since the photo was released, fans are excited and have been flooding the Insta handle with messages.

The Dabaangg actor is sporting two looks for the film - one with long hair and a rugged outfit, and the other is a clean-shaven look in a suit. Interestingly, the film was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, then was later changed to Bhaijaan and finally, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan was made official.

Reports suggest that Salman will be playing the role of an elder brother who lives with his brothers and hates the idea of marriage as he feels that his wife might create disharmony among them. His brothers try to set him up with a girl similar to his childhood crush and the rest is a fulfilled joy ride. Well, the plot now looks very similar to 2014 Ajith's film Veeram, which was also remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu (2017), and in Kannada as Odeya.

Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.