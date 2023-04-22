Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fails to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. According to trade buzz, the film's opening day box office collection in India stands at Rs. 15.81 crore.

The numbers are underwhelming when compared to Salman's earlier Eid releases. Eid evening, weak metros and repetitive storyline are considered as the reason for low numbers. However, the film is doing extremely well in B-towns, and a jump in numbers is expected in the coming days.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan opened to a massive Rs 57 Cr domestically on its opening day. The film also smashed the record with Rs 100 Cr worldwide. On the other hand, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Salman's biggest release with 4,500 screens globally.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the superhit Tamil film Veeram, which starred Ajith in the lead. The plot revolves around an elder brother who lives with his brothers and hates the idea of marriage as he feels that his wife might create disharmony among them. His brothers try to set him up with a girl similar to his childhood crush and the rest is a fulfilled joy ride. Veeram was also remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu (2017), and in Kannada as Odeya.

Directed by Farhad Samji. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and others in prominent roles. Ram Charan makes a special appearance in the Yentamma song.