Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' announced, Sajid Nadiadwala posts picture from photoshoot

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on Friday announced the sequel of Salman Khan-starrer 2014 movie "Kick" and shared a glimpse from the photoshoot from the sets of "Sikandar".

The official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson posted a monochrome picture of Salman. In the image, the 58-year-old star's back is towards the camera. He is seen wearing a sleeveless black T-shirt and flaunting his beefed up body.

The caption for the post read: "It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar....!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala."

Released in 2014, "Kick", an action comedy, marked Nadiadwala's directorial debut.

The film Also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It was the official remake of the eponymous 2009 Telugu original.

Talking about action thriller "Sikandar", Salman last month treated his fans with some jaw-dropping workout pictures.

He took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the set as he was seen indulging in a seated cable row exercise. Salman could be seen flaunting his physique in the picture.

'Sikandar' is helmed by 'Ghajini' fame director AR Murugadoss. The film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.

The film also marks the first grand collaboration of Salman with Rashmika, Kajal and director AR Murugadoss and the second collaboration between Salman Khan and renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster 'Kick'.

Salman was last seen in the 2023 action-comedy "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' helmed by 'Housefull 4' fame director Farhad Samji. The film also featured Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Asif Sheikh and late actor Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from IANS)