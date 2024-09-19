Himesh Reshammiya's father Vipin Reshammiya breathed his last on September 18, 2024, at 8:47 PM at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Aged, 87 Himesh's father was reportedly admitted due to breathing difficulties and age-related health complications. His last rites took place on September 19 in Mumbai. Several celebrities arrived to pay their last respects to the veteran musician.

Emotional Himesh Reshammiya was seen performing the last rites of his father. The singer was devastated in the emotional moment.

Celebrities like Shaan, Sajid Khan, Farah Khan, and producer Ramesh Turani among others arrived at the funeral.

Iulia Vantur and Keshwar Merchant joined the mourning family during this difficult time. Salman Khan who is a close friend of Himesh is in Dubai therefore he couldn't attend the funeral.

Videos have been circulating on social media, that show Himesh Reshammiya hugging his family members. Another video that went viral shows, grieving Himesh folded his hands in front of paps.

About Vipin

Vipin Reshammiya's musical contributions are well-remembered, including his work on films that helped shape the careers of many artists in the industry. He was an Indian music composer and singer, known for his contributions to the Bollywood music industry. He is associated with various genres and has worked on numerous projects, both in film and independent music. He has composed music for several Bollywood films, blending various musical styles and often collaborating with other artists. His notable works include The Xpose (2014), Teraa Surroor (2016) and Insaf Ki Jung (1988).