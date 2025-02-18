Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikander is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2025. On Tuesday, February 18, Salman Khan treated his fans to a brand-new poster of Sikander. The poster was launched on the occasion of producer Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday today.

In the poster, Salman's intense gaze dominates the frame, exuding a fierce look. He holds a sharp object, likely a sword, in his hands, hinting at an adrenaline-fueled moment. The poster suggests that Sikander will be a high-voltage action drama.

Along with Salman Khan's gritty look, the poster also reveals the release date. Salman Khan is back with an Eid release, making Sikander the perfect Eidi for his fans.

"Sikandar On Eid #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar," Salman wrote while sharing the poster.

The production house also posted the poster, writing, "To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala's birthday, after the love we've received on Sikandar! A big surprise awaits on February 27."

Fans have mixed reactions to Salman's Sikander poster.

A user wrote, "Could have been 10 times better than this.."

Another mentioned, "Fan-made posters are better than.."

On Monday, Salman shared a picture with Sajid Nadiawala on his Instagram Stories. Salman Khan wrote, "Happy Bday grandson. Looking forward to the poster reveal at 3:33 pm." In the snap, Salman is seen feeding a piece of chocolate cake to the producer. Both are seen smiling looking towards the camera.

Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The action-drama, directed by AR Murugadoss, marks Salman Khan's second collaboration with the producer.

Last December, the makers unveiled the much-awaited teaser of Sikander on X (formerly Twitter).

In the clip, Salman is seen walking towards a glass window inside a room when masked villains surround him with loaded guns, ready to shoot. Fearless, Salman Khan is heard saying, "Suna hai ki bahut saare log mere peechhe pade hain. Bas mere marne ki der hai." (I've heard that many people are after me. They're just waiting for my death.)

Salman then fights off the goons like a lone wolf.

The side note read, "Ab intezaar hua khatam. (The wait is over). Here's presenting a glimpse of the world of Sikandar. A gift to all the fans who have been waiting to see the First Look! Thank you for all the love and patience... See you all in cinemas this EID"

Besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and Sathyara, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and Sathyaraj.