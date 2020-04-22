Be it lockdown or not, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has continued his decades long practice of feeding birds every morning. While the nation is under the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, apart from humans those suffering are also the stray animals and birds. And many celebrities have come in support of stray animals and birds.

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has been feeding birds for many decades now and continues to care for the birds during the lockdown when they need the most.

A very close souce shares, "Salim Khan is adhering to the guidelines as he steps out in the morning daily for a bit to feed the birds. This is not the first time that he is doing this. It has been his decades long practice to feed the birds. Now, definitely he is sticking to precautions and doing it with care for these birds when they need us the most".

Following all the guidelines and norms brought in place by the government, this gesture by Salim Khan truly deserves appreciation from all quarters.