Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal are trending big time over their brief crossing paths moment at the IIFA 2023 press conference. The event that is taking place in Abu Dhabi has a bevy of celebrities in attendance. A video of Vicky Kaushal getting clicked with his fans when Salman Khan arrives with his entourage from the other side has taken over the internet.

In the brief video, Vicky can be seen moving towards the side as Salman makes his way. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor is then seen trying to say something to Khan who continues to move forward after a brief pause. At the same time, the video also shows one of Salman's bodyguards allegedly making Kaushal move away from Khan's way.

Social media reactions

The video has not landed well with many on social media. Some have alleged Salman of throwing attitude, some have accused his guards of always being disrespectful. "Salman ke Bodyguard ka swag hai bhai Vicky ko bhi side kar diya (Salman's bodyguard has got swag, made Vicky also move to the side)," wrote one user. "Did Salman's bodyguard push Vicky on side??" another one asked. "Bilkul sahi kiya apni aukat bhul gaya tha (good thing he had forgotten his status)," wrote another user.

"Vicky ko to bodyguards ne side main kr diya tu jaa re (bodyguards made vicky move away)," wrote a social media user. "Salman ne baat kyu nhi Kari jab Vicky itni respect de raha h pata nhi kis baat ka attitude h (why did salman not talk when vicky giving so much of respect)," asked another social media user. "Did the guards just push Vicky away? WTF," commented one more user.

Any truth to the cold shoulder controversy?

While it might look like that the guard pushed Vicky away, but one must not forget that Salman Khan is under huge security cover and also has threat to his life after the Bishnoi incident. So in a bid to make everyone stay away from the star, the guard must have allegedly pushed him without knowing it was the actor.

On the other hand, we also see in the video that Salman tries to stop and talk to Vicky but with the sea of people behind him moving forward, he too walks ahead. However, such sitations are tricky to manage as every celebrity faces similar encounters, while people may read too much into the whole situation.