Bigg Boss 18 is ruling the TRP chart within a few weeks of its premiere, and rightly so! From Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar, Karanveer Mehra and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the show has some big names this year as contestants. Let's take a look at the highest-paid contestants of this year and how much Salman Khan is charging for the show this year.

Vivian Dsena: The Madhubala actor was being chased by the makers for several years in a row. And it was only this year that he finally agreed to be a part of the reality show. As per reports, Vivian is the highest-paid celeb this year with Rs 5 lakh per week.

Shilpa Shirodkar: Namrata Shirodkar's sister and former Bollywood actress, Shilpa, has no qualms in calling this the second chance given to her by the industry. Trying to make the most of this opportunity, Shilpa is the second highest-paid contestant this year with a fee of Rs 2.5 lakh per week.

Karanveer Mehra: Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Karanveer Mehra has dominated the show with his presence—one of the most active and involved contestants this year. Karanveer, is reportedly charging Rs 2 lakh per week.

Avinash Mishra: Avinash might have been new to the industry, but the young actor has created quite some ripples in the house. As per reports, Mishra is charging somewhere approx Rs 1.5 lakh per week.

Now, coming back to the superstar Salman Khan hosting the reality television series. As per reports, the Tiger 3 actor is reportedly taking home a ginormous Rs 60 lakh per month. If the show continues to run for 15 weeks, the actor would be taking home Rs 250 crore.