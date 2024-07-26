It was Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur's birthday on July 24, 2024. The singer and actor celebrated her special day with her close friends.

Salman Khan threw a birthday bash for the singer at his Mumbai residence on Thursday night. Who's who from the industry attended the bash. From Himesh Reshammiya, Mika Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Maniesh Paul. Family members included Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, and Arhaan Khan, along with close friends.

Several pictures have been shared on social media, in which one of the pictures shows Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan posing with each other.

Iulia Vantur holds Salman Khan close in a rare PDA at her birthday bash

A groupfie clicked by singer Mika Singh shows Iulia leaning and resting her hands on Salman's shoulders as she poses for the camera. While Himesh and Salman were seen chatting with each other.

The duo usually never poses for and shares too many pictures with each other on social media. However, this picture has caught the eyes of netizens.

Another picture shows Salman Khan kissing Himesh.

Sharing the video, Himesh wrote, "Historic memorable lovely evening with bhai (red heart emojis) @beingsalmankhan and family and friends @mikasingh @thesajidwajid @arjunkanungo @shekharravjiani @palakmuchhal3 @palash_muchhal and birthday girl @vanturiulia, lots of love and good wishes always cheers."

Salman Khan is rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur for years. However, they have never spoken about it.

Salman Khan and Lulia have collaborated on the professional front like singing a version of the song Jag Ghoomeya from his film Sultan. She has also sung Seeti Maar from Radhe, and Selfish from Race 3, which Salman had composed and written.

Mika Singh shared an Instagram Reel, in which Salman was seen hugging him. He also clicked selfies with Iulia Vantur and other guests at the party. Sharing the clip, Mika wrote, "What a wonderful and cosy get-together at @beingsalmankhan 's place to celebrate @vanturiulia 's birthday! Happy birthday, dear @vanturiulia!"