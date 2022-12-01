Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of the busiest actors in B'town. The actor is busy shooting for Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and is juggling between post-production of Tiger 3, which is slated to release next year in Diwali. Fans are eagerly waiting for the megastar on the big screen soon and are awaiting the release of his films.

Salman Khan wraps up shoot for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Here is a piece of good news for Salman Khan fans as he has finally wrapped up the shoot of his movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Jani Master recently shared photos with Salman after the wrap of their song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

"I'm extremely happy & grateful to @BeingSalmanKhan Bhaai for giving me the opportunity in #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Thanks to the entire team of @SKFilmsOfficial for cooperation. It's a wrap for the last song & I wanted to treasure the moment along with my loves."

Thanks to entire team of @SKFilmsOfficial for cooperation. It's a wrap for the last song & I wanted to treasure the moment along with my loves. pic.twitter.com/tw8Mmg4oHK — Jani Master (@AlwaysJani) December 1, 2022

Salman Khan's lungi-clad look goes viral

On Wednesday late evening, Salman Khan was spotted in the city shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in a black lungi and vest.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzi, Salman Khan and his security guards were papped outside the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor was seen in a black lungi and vest as he headed towards his car.

Fans went berserk seeing Salman donning a lungi. Some of his fans praised his fit body, especially his shoulder muscles.

Fans flocked to Twitter and Bollywood paps comment section and praised the actor for being fit as a fiddle at the age of 56.

The actor takes to his social media accounts and announces new entreats joining the film's cast. A few months ago, Bhaijaan welcomed Olympic champion, Vijender Singh, to the Bollywood world.

Salman Khan welcomes boxer Vijendra Singh for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

On the occasion of Vijendra's birthday, Salman Khan shared a picture from the sets welcoming boxer as part of the film.

In the photo shared by Salman Khan, Vijender was seated beside actor Salman, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill. In the caption, Bhaijaan wrote, "Happy bday hamare boxer bhai," and tagged Singh's official Instagram handle. He also added, "welcome on board"

Cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The cast of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan includes Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and South star Daggubati Venkatesh. It will mark Shehnaaz Gill's big Bollywood debut.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is said to be a remake of the Tamil film Veeram. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023. Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released during Diwali next year.