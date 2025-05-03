Salman Khan's recently released film Sikandar didn't perform well at the box office, but that hasn't deterred Bhaijaan from signing more projects. The actor is already preparing to kickstart his next film with a bang.

After the debacle of Sikandar. Salman has become quite active on social media. Recently, he's been flaunting his pumped-up physique, from intense gym sessions to sizzling, shirtless pool photos, sharing what many fans are calling thirst-trap pictures.

Salman's heartfelt wish on the occasion of Maharashtra Day

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Salman took to social media to wish his fans in Marathi. He shared a reel where he said, "Jai Maharashtra! Wishing everyone a very happy Maharashtra Day."

Netizens praised his effort to speak in Marathi and commended him for taking the time to learn and speak a language that isn't his mother tongue.

Bhaijaan bids goodbye to baldness

Apart from praising him for his Marathi speaking skills, the eagle-eyed fans also noticed Salman's youthful look and full head of hair, along with his toned physique.

What many people don't know is that Salman Khan has struggled with male pattern baldness and has undergone several hair transplant procedures over the years.

In recent photos, his hairline has become a topic of discussion, with fans admiring how youthful he looks compared to earlier appearances. A few months ago, fans had expressed concern over his weight gain and a viral video showing him struggling to climb stairs and panting while walking. But Salman has since shed the extra kilos and is now looking fitter and more dashing than ever.

About Salman Khan's multiple hair transplants

According to various reports, Salman Khan has undergone multiple hair transplant procedures, including FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation), to address thinning and receding hairlines.

These procedures were reportedly done in stages, with some involving international specialists flying in to his Panvel farmhouse. Although Salman has never publicly confirmed the surgeries, his transformed hairline is widely believed to be the result of these treatments.

Meanwhile, following Sikandar, Salman and Aamir Khan's cult classic film Andaaz Apna Apna was re-released in theatres on April 30, 2025.