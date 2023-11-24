Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan is known for his simplicity and nature. The actor often wears causal outfits and keeps them subtle during events. Recently at the screening of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut movie, Farrey.

The actor was seen in a simple black shirt and jeans. He wore his lucky charm on his bracelet and posed for the paparazzi. During interviews and photo ops. Eagle-eyed netizens spotted Salman Khan wearing rather tattered and torn shoes.

Salman Khan wears tattered shoes at an event claims netizens

The picture of Salman Khan wearing the torn shows has been widely shared on social media.

A picture from the event shows him sitting with Tiger-3 co-star Katrina Kaif with a journalist on a bench. The leather is seen chipping off from the front of the shoes and there also seems to be a large hole on one of them.

Ever since Salman Khan's picture wearing a tattered show went viral. Netizens have come up with varied theories on social media. However, it's not a torn shoe but rather an expensive shoe from a luxury brand.

The journalist who met Salman Khan also took to social media and shared that Salman Khan hasn't worn 'phatte hue jhoote' but a shoe from a luxury brand.

Take a look:

Salman Khan's phatte hue jhoote costs a bomb

According to the luxury brand, the latest shoes have been worn and marked up, and dirtied on purpose. The sneakers are "a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look."

The collection comes in lace-up style, either high-top or backless, and is meant to be 'worn for a lifetime'.

Work front

Salman Khan has shattered all box-office records with Tiger 3, the film is inching towards Rs 500 crore club worldwide.