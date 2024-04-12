Eid was celebrated across several parts of India on April 11, from meeting and greeting each other to savouring delicacies like biryani, sheer khurma, mutton curry, and dahi vada among other food items.

Just like commoners meeting and extending their wishes to one another. Fans thronged outside Salman Khan's residence to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Salman Khan's fans lathi-charged, stampede-like situation outside his Bandra residence on Eid

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan's fans were seen outside Galaxy apartment, the security outside, Khan's residence was beefed up as the crowd was waiting for Bhaijaan to wave at them from the balcony, the crowd was seen wishing Bhai 'Eid Mubarak' as they waited for baited breath.

Several videos and pictures have shown fans crowing and blocking the traffic at Bandra as they waited outside Bhaijaan's apartment.

Eid 2024: Salman Khan greets fans from his apartment

One of the now-viral videos on Instagram shows Mumbai Police lathi-charging a group of fans who created a ruckus outside the actor's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The situation escalated into a stampede-like scenario, necessitating police intervention to maintain order.

Cops had no option but to keep the fans under control, they lathi-charged and soon the fans cleared the road that made way for traffic.

A few hours later, Salman Khan waved at his fans along with his father Salim Khan.

Salman Khan's Eidi for fans

Salman treated his fans by officially announcing his next film. The actor is all set to collaborate with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss for the first time, and on the auspicious occasion of Eid, he announced the title of the film as a gift for his fans. The film, which is scheduled for a 2025 release, has been titled Sikandar.

He wrote in the caption, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo.... Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."