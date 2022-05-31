Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is one of the suspects in the brutal killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, had once threatened Salman Khan. Bishnoi has now filed a plea in Delhi court over fears of 'fake encounter' by Punjab police. The plea has been rejected. Bishnoi has dozens of criminal cases lodged against him.

Why on the target?

Back in 2018, Bishnoi had threatened to murder Salman Khan over the whole black buck poaching case. In the Bishnoi community, blackbucks are considered sacred. One of Bishnois' henchmen was caught after the threat, a FPJ report stated. Entire country has been mourning the death of Congress leader and singer Sidhu.

World shocked by Sidhu's killing

"Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul.. Still trying to wrap my head around this one," Ajay Devgn said.

Dadlani said on social media, "I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day!"

"This is such tragic & shocking news!! #sidhumoosewala shot dead in Punjab. A music icon, a legend! My deepest condolences to his family & his fans across the world. Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice. May God grant his soul peace. This is truly sad," Sophie Chowdry said.