Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic has been courting controversies ever since the first look of Vivek Oberoi as the PM was released. And from the looks of it, the controversies don't seem to be ending anytime soon.

After Javed Akhtar slammed the makers for using his name as the songwriter in the credits of the film, it appears that Salman Khan too, might not be very happy with the whole episode. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Salman Khan wasn't aware that his song 'Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon' from the film 'Dus' was being used in the film.

The report further states that since Salman Khan doesn't have an amicable equation with Vivek Oberoi, ever since the duo had a nasty fight over Aishwarya Rai, the fact that his film's song will be used in Vivek 's film has not gone down too well with Khan.

"Salman was not even aware that the song was in the film until the clarification came out and reached his ears through the people around him. He is also very close to T-Series and understands that the music rights rest with the music company who can use the songs anywhere they want," the report says.

"But then the problem is that Vivek Oberoi, who he does not even see eye to eye is the hero of the film in which the song is being featured and may have also been picturised on his character. However, Salman shares a good rapport with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence he does not want to make an issue out of this," it added.

The film's producer has issued a clarification on using Javed Akhtar's name in the film saying, "T-series being the official music partner of our film. We have taken the songs Ishwar Allah from the film 1947: Earth and the song Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon from the film Dus, thus we have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed sahab and Sameerji!"