It's Salman Khan's birthday today (December 27) and the world is rejoicing. Since last night we have been witnessing fans and media rounding at his Galaxy Apartment to celebrate bhai's 54th birthday. And it has now turned out to be a double celebration as Salman turned mamu again after Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcomed their baby girl on December 27.

Salman now shares his birthday with his little niece. Her parents Arpita and Aayush have named their newborn daughter Aayat Sharma. Arpita gave birth to a lovely girl this morning at Hinduja hospital.

The announcement

An elated Arpita and Ayush have shared the post on social media. They also released a statement which reads,

"With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn't have been complete without you all. Lots of Love, Aayush, Arpita & Ahil/

Khan & Sharma Family"

Salman, who often rings in his birthday at his farm house in Panvel, decided to celebrate it with his family and close friends in Mumbai as Arpita's due date was near. An elated Salman will be celebrating the birthday with mumbai media in the evening.

International Business Times India wishes khan and Sharma family congratulations and celebrations!