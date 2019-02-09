Salman Khan was reportedly approached by Rohit Dhawan to play the lead in a superhero film, but the actor refused the offer considering his age.

According to a report in The Asian Age, director Rohit first wanted Hrithik Roshan to play a superhero in his movie, but he rejected the proposal. The director then knocked on the doors of Salman, who also reportedly refused to do it. The reason behind Salman refusing to play a superhero is reportedly his age.

"Salman felt that he was not of the right age to play a superhero. Salman is the youngest of the three Khans but is in his 54th year now and he felt playing a superhero at this age would not augur well for the film's prospects as well. That's the reason why he has chosen a Korean film like Veteran to remake along with his brother in law Atul Agnihotri," the publication quoted a source as saying.

The movie is supposed to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who otherwise has good rapport with the superstar.

Meanwhile, after the debacle of Race 3, Salman is going to appear on the big screen with a much anticipated movie Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the teaser of the film received positive response, and it is being said that it will be the actor's one of the best films till date. Bharat will hit the theatres on Eid this year.