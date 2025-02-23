Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming film Sikandar, which is slated for an Eid release. The actor is also immersed in the film's marketing and promotions, with the trailer set to drop next week.

On Saturday, Salman was spotted in Mumbai, entering a film production office just days ahead of Sikandar's trailer launch.

Salman Khan struggles to climb stairs; viral video raises concerns

In a viral clip, Salman Khan is surrounded by heavy security while engrossed in a conversation with his colleagues. The video also shows him struggling to climb the stairs as he enters a building. A section of netizens took notice of his physique, speculating that he has gained weight, which might be causing the difficulty. Others attributed it to age-related issues.

Take a look at some reactions:

A user wrote, "He has put on weight."

Another commented, "He needs to lose weight; he can't even walk properly."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently in Dubai to support his nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri, at the launch of his latest track. During the event, he also addressed the topic of nepotism.

He stated, "Love and support for each other, family, and friends—that doesn't exist anymore. It's called nepotism. We work for other people's children, we love other people's children, and eventually, all our businesses and wealth will go to other people's kids."

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Sikandar is on the verge of wrapping up its shoot soon.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Salman will head to Rajkot for a 2-day shoot of Salman Khan. "Led by Murugadoss sir, the team has been going full throttle on the shoot. Salman finished the Mumbai schedule on February 14 late at night. The unit wrapped up at 6 am. All major portions have been shot and have reached the edit table. Only a two-day shoot with Salman in Rajkot is remaining, which has been lined up for the first week of March," a source close to the production told the portal.