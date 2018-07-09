Salman Khan seems to be still head over heels in love with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The superstar was seen 'hitting' on the diva during a recent media interaction of their Dabangg Tour in the US.

During the press conference, a scribe told Katrina that she holds a special place in her heart as her child's birthday falls on July 15, a day ahead of the actress' birthday. And Salman, who was seated beside Katrina, ceased the moment to show his affection towards his ex-flame. He interrupted and replied, "My baby's birthday falls on July 16."

The hall burst into cheers after listening to Salman's statement while Katrina was seen biting her lips on the stage. However, Salman quickly improvised his words and said, "Not this baby (while pointing at Katrina), that one (somewhere in the crowd)."

Katrina also looked quite comfortable with Salman's reaction. Katrina and Salman have known each other for a decade now and even after their bitter break-up, the two share a good chemistry be it on-screen or off-screen.

When Katrina was asked about her equation with Salman, she said, "We all know that Salman has the kind of heart that loves to help people. But for me, the greatest strength that he was to me was that he didn't try to make things different for me, he encouraged me every moment to stand up, find my own feet and work hard. He always had a lot of belief in me."

Katrina and Salman were last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Tiger Zinda Hai which went on to become one of the highest grossing movies of 2017.

On the work front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for YRF's upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Salman, on the other hand, is busy with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat which will also star Priyanka Chopra in lead role.