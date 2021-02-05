The ongoing farmer's protests has kept the Bollywood squarely divided. Farmers have been agitating at the Delhi border for months against three new agricultural laws. A few days ago, international celebrities like Rihanna, Lilly Singh, Hasan Minhaj, Mia Khalifa and Greta Thunberg have shown their support to the protesting farmers, while many Punjabi singers and actors too have backed the farmers.

However, the mainstream Bollywood celebrities have kept silent, while some of them have extended their support to 'India Against Propaganda' over international criticism.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who hasn't tweeted or voiced his opinion over the ongoing protests, on a public domain, has finally broken his silence and keep it short and crisp.

When asked about farmers' protest

Salman Khan attended a music show launch event on Thursday night and was asked about his views on the ongoing farmers' protests.

Reacting on the same, this is what he said:

The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The noblest thing should be done."

None of the other big Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Saif Ali Khan - have shared their opinion on the public domain.

On his Valentine's day plans

At the same event, Salman was asked by a journalist about his plans for Valentine's Day.

Valentine's day aane wala hai. Kya kuch specific planning hone wali hai aapki taraf se? (Valentine's day is coming what are your plans?)

Responding to this question, the actor said with a smile,

Valentine's Day se mera kya lena dena bhai. Ya mera hi lena dena hai Valentine's Day se?. (I have nothing to do with Valentine's day, and vice versa)

However, he took this opportunity to wish everyone a very Happy Valentine's Day and said,

Wish you all a very Happy Valentine's Day. God bless, be safe

Watch the video below:

On the work front

The actor is busy hosting Bigg Boss 14 and is also shooting for his film Antim. In the film, he will be seen playing a Sikh cop. He will soon start Tiger 3 shooting followed by Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and then Kick 2.