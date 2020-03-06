While we have seen some of the biggest friendships on and off-screen in Bollywood, stories of Bollywood's biggest wars are not unheard of either. Taking a look at the few times, top celebs lost cool, got violent and manhandled each-other.

Salman Khan – Ranbir Kapoor

As per a report in India Today, Salman Khan was enjoying himself at a club in Mumbai with good friend Sanjay Dutt. Newcomer Ranbir Kapoor, who had not made his debut yet, was also at the pub with his set of friends. One thing led to another and the two hot-headed individuals got into a verbal argument in front of the crowd.

As the argument increased, Salman Khan turned violent and slapped Ranbir Kapoor. It was only due to the timely intervention of Sanjay Dutt who reminded them that they both belong to the industry and have well-known fathers that the two left each other. An embarrassed and much younger Kapoor scion left the pub immediately.

Shah Rukh Khan – Shirish Kunder

It happened at a party thrown by Sanjay Dutt to celebrate the success of Agneepath. According to reports, Shirish also showed up at the party and kept stalking SRK. King Khan apparently even warned Shirish to stay away from him but to no effect.

However, Shirish was not ready to lay low and at one point, Khan lost his cool, grabbed an inebriated Shirish by his neck, pinned him onto a sofa and allegedly slapped him. As the situation was turning quite ugly, Sanjay Dutt, who was apparently aware of their awry relationship, intervened and tried to separate them from each other.

Salman Khan – Subhash Ghai

According to a Mid-day report, it was at a party that Subhash Ghai allegedly made some snarky comments about Salman, who lost his cool and slapped him. It was later that Salim Khan came to know of the incident and asked Salman to apologise, which he obediently did.

Akshay Kumar – Prakash Jaju

According to a report on Mid-day.com, Akshay Kumar had once slapped Priyanka Chopra's secretary, Prakash Jaju, for spreading lies about the two of them dating.

Zoya Afroz - Sonali Raut

While Himesh Reshammiya's film, The Xpose, failed to take off, it did make headlines for the catfights between the two lead actresses. The two actresses, Zoya and Sonali, apparently got into a fight during the promotions of the film and ended up slapping each other.