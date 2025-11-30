This is the last Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19, and as usual, Salman Khan slammed the inmates for their behavior inside the house. He schooled Ashnoor for hitting Tanya with a wooden plank, slammed Farhana for her aggressive nature, and called her a villain. Not only did he reprimand the contestants, but he also eliminated Ashnoor and told her to leave the house.

Salman Khan praises Gaurav Khanna's 'smart strategy' amid claims of playing safe

Amid slamming the housemates, Salman Khan praised Gaurav Khanna for his patience and the way he has carried himself inside the house, playing calmly and not losing control or getting aggressive. He also spoke about how inmates are targeting Gaurav by saying he is playing safe.

For weeks, several contestants had accused Gaurav of staying silent during heated moments, avoiding clashes, and maintaining a calm, composed presence. The criticism intensified immediately after he secured the Ticket to Finale, a win that placed him far ahead of his rivals.

Salman Khan came out in support of Gaurav Khanna and reminded the housemates that the Bigg Boss journey values not just aggression and noise, but also emotional intelligence, patience, and clarity in one's approach. He said that game strategy deserves respect.

The highlight of the episode came when Salman turned to Gaurav and said, "Since day one, he has been playing the same game, so now this is his game. Agar ye inki personality hai, toh daad dena chahunga; aur agar ye game hai, toh hats off, brother."

This is Salman Khan deviating from the makers script and I love when he does that. The makers wanted Salman to bash Gaurav and set a narrative against him but I think Salman genuinely likes Gaurav so he flipped the script.#GauravKhanna#BiggBoss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/PhHcqg5a2m — Nush (@nushtweets_) November 29, 2025

Salman Khan added that if Gaurav Khanna continues to carry himself with the same dignity and maturity, his family, his wife, and his fans will be immensely proud of him. Salman even encouraged him to continue working with the same sincerity in life and assured him that such discipline would bring him many projects in the future. Salman also revealed that he himself will be working with Gaurav very soon.

Salman praised Gaurav, saying, "It will be a delight to work with him... I am going to work with him soon... a proud moment."

On the other hand, Salman Khan slammed Farhana for her actions and reactions, questioning her motivational speaker image. Salman told Farhana Bhatt, pointing out her lack of control, "Farhana, neither your reactions nor your actions are in your control..."

He questioned her public role, adding, "We've heard that you go to give motivational speeches?" Farhana replied, "Yes, that's true."

Salman highlighted the irony of her behavior, saying she was building a negative image for herself. He added, "Now, this Bigg Boss chapter will also be added to those chapters..."

He warned, "If you want this villainous reputation, then you're going in exactly the right direction," and said that if this truly matches her personality. I would like to wholeheartedly wish you all the best."

How is Farhana Bhatt a motivational speaker?

Farhana Bhatt, a motivational speaker from Kashmir, entered Bigg Boss 19 with a bold persona, as noted in her Josh Talks background.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor and Shehbaz have been eliminated from the house.