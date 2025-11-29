This Weekend Ka Vaar is the last, as the most controversial reality show will be ending next month, and for the one last time in Bigg Boss 19 season, host Salman Khan is back grilling the housemates.

This week saw tempers soaring inside the house, not just verbal altercations but also physical fights and violence, which is not allowed in the BB show.

If you are an avid BB watcher, this week saw Ashnoor hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank in the task. Not just that, Malti kicked Farhaana's leg as she had kept her leg on the stool purposely. Definitely, this wasn't missed by Salman, and he reprimanded the inmates left, right and centre.

In the promos that are going viral, Salman is seen schooling Ashnoor for her violent act and says she did it on purpose and by no means does it appear unintentional.

Salman Khan told Ashnoor, "Ashnoor, raising your hand on someone and causing them injury is not acceptable in the Bigg Boss house. Her aggression was at such a level that she deliberately swung the wooden plank towards Tanya with full force, and it was very obvious that it was intentional and done in anger."

Weekend Ka Vaar par Salman ne lagaayi Ashnoor ki class. Kya consequences honge iss confrontation ke? ?



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.



Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf pic.twitter.com/otYsvfHJn2 — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 28, 2025

When Ashnoor again defended herself, saying she didn't intend to hit Tanya, but she got hurt, Salman added, "Was this really an accident?' You pulled it out like this and struck like this. And even after this incident, you showed no remorse at all. You even said that during such tasks, people's true nature comes out. Is this your true nature? Our house has certain rules, and you have broken a major rule of this house. This is an intention to harm, and action will be taken on this."

What exactly had happened in the task?

During the ticket-to-finale task, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt were supposed to carry a wooden plank that had two bowls of water filled.

The one who stood in one place with the water bowls intact by the end of three rounds would win the task. Tanya made sure Ashnoor lost her balance, causing her to spill the water. While Tanya was standing behind her, Ashnoor dropped her wooden plank aggressively, which hit Tanya on her neck and face. Ashnoor was heard saying, "I am sorry, I didn't see you." However, Tanya felt she was hit intentionally.

This weekend will Ashnoor and Shehbaz will get evicted. In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss 19 will finally get its top six contestants. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit will be joining Salman Khan on the stage to promote her upcoming show, Mrs Deshpande. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10:30 pm.