Salman Khan poses with Anant Ambani, dances with friends, family as he celebrates birthday in Jamnagar [Inside videos]

Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday yesterday. The midnight birthday celebrations was hosted by Arpita Khan at her residence. He cut his birthday cake with his niece Ayat. After the birthday celebrations at Arpita residence. On Friday night, Salman Khan jetted off to Jamnagar with his family to celebrate with his family members.

Several videos and pictures from his intimate Jamnagar birthday bash have taken over the internet.

The clips show glimpses of beautiful décor as well as beautiful fireworks.

Salman's brother-actor Sohail Khan shared pictures from Jamnagar, expressing his love for his 'Bhaijaan'.

The first picture of Sohail Khan shows Nirvan Khan, and his nephew Arhaan Khan posing on the steps in front of huge signage that read, "(Love) you Bhaijaan." Expressing his love for his brother, Sohail shared the photo with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday's aunt Deanna Panday, who was present at the party in Jamnagar, shared some inside glimpses from the grand celebration. She posed with Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Warda Nadiadwala, and Salman Khan's sister, Alvira Agnihotri, in front of a swimming pool. The backdrop shows a gazebo with 'Happy Birthday Bhai," written over it. She also shared a picture of the huge 'Love You Bhaijaan' sign.

Another picture shows Sohail sitting next to his younger son Yohan in a golf cart. She also shared a picture from dinner, and the dining table was decorated with Salman Khan's old photos.

A clip from the birthday shows a glimpse of the fireworks show, while Salman's songs play in the background. "Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan.

A picture shows Salman Khan posing with Anant Ambani.

Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser was dropped on December 28. The film is directed by A R Murugadoss.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. Sikandar will be released in theatres across the country on Eid 2025.