Kiccha Sudeep has shared a bare-body still from the climax scene of his upcoming multilingual movie Dabangg 3. The Kannada superstar will be seen in the role of antagonist in the flick.

Sharing the picture on his social media handle, Kichcha Sudeep, who shows off his chiselled body, writes, "One of my fav lines ,,, penned by the man himself,,, @beingsalmankhan #Dabangg3 ,, world wide release on 20th Dec."

The dialogue reads, "Achaai aur Buraai ki ladaai mein aapne to sunaa hoga ki jeeth achaai ki hothi hai... ghalath sunaahai aapne... jeeth buraai ki hothahi hai...kyonki ek ache aadmi mein,,jeeth ne keliye.. us level ka kamneepan hothahi nahi hai. [Rough translation: In the fight between good and evil, you have often heard that the good will emerge victorious in the end. You have heard it wrong. The evil will win over the good. That's because the good lacks the cunningness to win."

Sudeep is playing the role of Balli Singh in Dabangg 3. The South actor has some intense fight sequences with Salman Khan which is expected to be a treat to watch on-screen.

The multilingual star had made his acting debut in Ram Gopal Varma's Phoonk. Thereafter, he had worked in a few Hindi movies, all with the same filmmaker. The latest Hindi movie is directed by Prabhu Deva.

In the first instalment of Dabangg, Sonu Sood had played the villain's role and in the second Prakash Raj was seen in the negative character.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.