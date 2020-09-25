Celebrities across the country are praying for the speedy recovery for SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB), whose health condition is "extremely critical." Notably, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared an emotional post on his Twitter.

Salman Khan wrote, "Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir.[sic]"

Similarly, music director S Thaman has shared a small clip of his last meeting with the legendary singer before the lockdown due to Covid-19 came into effect. He wrote, "This was at March before the lockdown with my dear mamaaa #SPBalasubrahmanyam gaaru Red heart

Saw this video now

Couldn't stop my tears rolling

Mama mamma pls pls #Getwellsoon

Let's pray hard guyS

I need all of U tonite for the prayers

Love u mama

#GetWellSoonSPBSIR. [sic]"

SPB had given many hit songs for Salman Khan in his initial years.

SPB was tested coronavirus positive on 5 August after attending an event by the end of July month. On 13 August, his condition got critical, but his condition got improved in the next few weeks.

On Sunday, SP Charan, on his Facebook account, posted, "Dad continues the steady progress toward getting better. Ekmo/ventilator, physio therapy continue with oral intake of liquids. He's been eager to leave the hospital as early as possible."

So, sudden changes in SPB's health came as shock to fans.