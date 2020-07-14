Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently spending time at his farm in Lonavla, paid respect to all farmers on Tuesday. He has posted a picture on Instagram, showing him covered in mud.

Salman Khan shared the picture and captioned the image with "Respect to all the farmers." The post of the superstar, who boasts of 33.8 million followers on Instagram, was an instant viral on social media with many circulating and praising the actor. But some people requested him to help the farmers, who are in distress and are committing suicide.

One of his followers named Gurakash Gill replied to Salman Khan's post on Instagram and wrote, "Then do something for them, research about it, you will find hundreds of cases where poor farmers commit suicides, we would appreciate if you help the poor hardworking farmers. Thanks."

Salman Khan is not just one of the most popular actors, but also one among the most influential celebs in India. Each of his posts on social media makes a huge difference and bring a transformation in society. His post is not an exception to this. Another fan named Fareen Khan wrote, "Salman sir you looking so dashing and ya we respect all the farmers"

A day ago, Salman Khan had posted a picture on his Instagram account to hail the efforts of farmers. The Sultan star had shared an image in which Salman is seen surrounded by greenery and captioned it with, "Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan."

On the film front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe, which marks his return with director Prabhu Dheva after the 2009 film Wanted and last year's Dabangg 3. During the lockdown, Salman has been busy showcasing his singing skills. He released three singles -- Pyaar karona, Tere bina, and Bhai bhai.