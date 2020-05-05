With the number of Hindi actors crossing over to the South industry and expressing interest in working with filmmakers from this part of the country, it wouldn't be surprising for Salman Khan to be a part of that ever-growing list. Fans would love if their Bhai was willing to enter the South. But, not yet.

Recently, rumours have been spreading like wildfire that Salman Khan was going to be making his Tollywood debut in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. Of course, it would have been a huge collaboration, if it were true. But, it seems at this point in time it's just a dream collaboration, not a reality.

Salman Khan will not be making his Tollywood debut in Chiranjeevi's next

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, they've all set foot into the South. So of course, if Salman Khan were to make his debut in the South we wouldn't be too surprised. In fact, we'd be impressed. If his debut were to be in Chiranjeevi's Acharya, we'd be blown away.

Alas, these were nothing but rumours. Sorry to disappoint, earlier rumours were making the rounds that Salman Khan would be making an appearance in Acharya, according to sources close to the film, reports claimed. However, sources have confirmed to the media that these are nothing but rumours. In fact, Salman Khan hasn't even been approached about the film.

Acharya will follow the journey of a Naxalite-turned-reformer as he fights embezzlement of temple funds. In the film, Chiranjeevi will be seen in a dual role, is what reports claim. No announcements on the cast of the film have been made thus far. Chiranjeevi will also be seen in the remake of the Malayalam hit film, Lucifer. The rumour mill has been busy during the lockdown, but it seems like dreams will take a while to turn to reality.