Bigg Boss 16, is nearing its finale and with each passing week, the tempers of housemates are soaring high. In these two months, audiences have witnessed love, fights, friendships, mud-slings, and much more. And this time of the week has come when Salman Khan will school the contestants for their behaviour inside the house.

On Saturday's episode, host Salman Khan was seen reprimanding contestant Archana Gautam for her comments on Sumbul Touqeer Khan's looks.

"Aap Bahut Upar Udh Rahi Ho":Salman Khan lashes out at Archana Gautam for commenting on Sumbul and Shalin Bhanot's looks [Watch]

In the promo shared by Colors channel, Salman lashes out at Archana, saying, "Are you this way at home too, Archana are you bigger than Bigg Boss? Don't take this show lightly. You told Sumbul, 'Shakal dekhkar rani raja banao bhaiya (take a look at the faces before you make them the queen or king).' Everybody in India knows this face and because of this face, many people know her

Tina tried to interrupt, but Salman stopped her and continued. "Ek hota hai hawa mein udhan aap bahut upar udha rahi hoon.( You are flying too high).

For Shalin, you said, "Mere toh kutte bhi tere jaise nai hai, Kutte jaisa muh hai." (My dogs are better than you, your face is like a dog). What do you think of yourself?

The video clip also showed Salman Khan asking the contestants to name the one person they wish to eliminate from the reality show. The contestants named Archana, Sumbul and MC Stan, Shalin for eviction

Fans flocked to the comment section and lauded Salman Khan for giving an earful to Archana.

A user said, "Good sir."

