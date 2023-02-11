After entertaining audiences for over 120 days, Bigg Boss 16 is ending this weekend. The grand finale of Bigg Boss will happen on February 12, 2023, from 7 PM onwards on the Colors channel. Recently, Tina Datta, Sumbul and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia left the house. As the finale is merely 24 hours away, the top 5 contestants who will battle it out for the trophy are Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan.

All these individuals have captured the hearts of viewers with their unique personalities and strong performances in the Bigg Boss house. The top 5 contestants got teary-eyed when they saw the journey of their videos and relived the old memories. And now Bigg Boss is just a few hours away from the finale.

The upcoming episode's promo shows filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host, Rohit Shetty, entering the house and telling the contestants will soon face dangerous challenges.

Take a look at the promo

Contestants get emotional upon seeing their journey

In the promo shared by the channel, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam will get a chance to witness their journey videos. Shiv Thakare walks towards the stage and Bigg Boss praises him by calling 'Yaaron Ka Yaar' and Mandali ka 'Dil Aur Dimaag'.

Shalin will set the stage ablaze with his electrifying dance performance.

Bigg Boss 16 winner trophy

Bigg Boss 16 winner will get a glittering trophy that will look like a gold unicorn. As per reports in India Tv, initially, the prize money was Rs 50 lakh which came down to zero at one point. Now, the winner will get Rs 21 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. Along with this, the winner will also get a swanky car - Grand i10 Nios.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 16 finale will be hosted by Salman Khan.