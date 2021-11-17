Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the government will take the help of actor Salman Khan to convince people to take the jab in vaccine-hesitant Muslim-dominated areas. The minister revealed that even though Maharashtra has given a maximum number of doses; in a few places with Muslim populations the pace is slow. And to overcome the vaccine hesitancy, govt is going to use Salman Khan.

Maharashtra minister's plan

"There is still some vaccine hesitancy in Muslim-dominated areas. We have decided to use Salman Khan and religious leaders to convince the Muslim community to take the vaccine. Religious leaders and film actors wield great influence and people listen to them," he said.

Maharashtra has administered over 10.25 crore vaccine doses so far.

