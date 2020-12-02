Bollywood's Dabaang star Salman Khan never minces his words. The actor has often been outspoken and unabashed about his statements. Bhaijaan is known for his generous friendship and his infamous anger.

Bhaijaan spoke his heart out at a virtual event. He got candid on various topics like failed friendships his tendency to get angry and also cited the difference between anger and temper.

On failed friendship

In an interview with NDTV India, Salman said:

I take a lot of time in becoming friends, so all the friends that I've had have been 20-30 years old. And all the new people who keep coming in, they're there, but they're not as close as the four-five friends that I've had. So when you get to know... First, everyone's really cool, and then you get to know each other's faults. If you're okay with their faults then you're fine. Because their qualities are a thousand times more than what they're weakness is. If you're okay with the weaknesses, you're okay with them, but if you're not okay with the weaknesses, and some friends aren't as strong, then you don't need that relationship.

Salman cites the difference between anger and temper

Salman Khan said that he has a lot of anger. He said that it should not be confused with temper because his anger is in a certain direction - to improve himself.

I have anger, which is needed. Anger is not bad if you want to take a stand you should have anger. I don't have a temper and that's not good. We get upset about small things like if someone is late, or if the shoot didn't start on time. I tell people, look around and see how privileged we are, we should just be grateful for what all we have.

On the work front

Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14. He will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next.