Salman Khan is known for his fearless nature and for doing things his own way. Fondly known as "Bhaijaan" of Bollywood for decades, the actor has never shied away from making decisions, whether in films or in his personal life, that he believes are in everyone's best interest. Many celebrities have voiced their opinions on Salman's attitude over the years, both in praise and criticism.

Recently, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap made shocking claims about Salman, accusing him of maligning his name. Kashyap alleged that Salman was unhappy with Malaika Arora wearing a skimpy outfit in the song Munni Badnaam Hui.

In an interview, the filmmaker claimed that both Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan, who was also part of the film, were initially apprehensive about Malaika performing the item number.

Kashyap, who later had a fallout with the Khan family, told Screen, "Arbaaz wasn't keen on Malaika doing it. He didn't like the fact that his wife would be labelled as an 'item girl'. Arbaaz and Salman, no matter what they say, are actually very conservative Muslims. Malaika also had her own differences with Salman over her outfits. They want their women covered up, so they didn't want her to do the item song."

Explaining how Malaika stood her ground, Abhinav added, "But Malaika is a strong and independent woman; she makes her own choices. When she was offered the song, she immediately said yes. It took some persuasion for Arbaaz to agree. She told him, 'It's nothing vulgar, just dancing, and the entire family is present in the song. What are you scared of?' And of course, that song went on to break several records."

On Salman's approach to work, Abhinav alleged, "Salman is never involved. He hasn't been interested in acting for the last 25 years. He just does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity than the craft of acting. He is a gunda (goon)."

Kashyap further claimed that Salman was "ill-mannered" and "vindictive"

Abhinav said, "He (Salman Khan) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He comes from a film family that has been in the industry for 50 years and continues the same process. They are vindictive people who control everything. If you don't agree with them, they come after you."

He went on to call out Salman's behaviour, "He is a gunda. I wasn't aware of this before Dabangg. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai (Salman is ill-mannered, a bad person)."

Despite Abhinav's repeated allegations over the years, Salman Khan has never publicly addressed the feud. The actor has maintained silence, even as the Dabangg franchise continues to be one of his biggest commercial successes.

Who is Abhinav Kashyap?

Abhinav Kashyap is the younger brother of acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. While Anurag is known for edgy films like Gangs of Wasseypur and That Girl in Yellow Boots, Abhinav carved his own space with masala entertainers such as Dabangg.

Before stepping into Bollywood as a filmmaker, Abhinav spent over a decade working behind the scenes. According to IMDb, he contributed as a writer to films like Jung and Yuva, and penned dialogues for Manorama Six Feet Under and 13B. He also directed television serials, including Darr (1995). These experiences laid the foundation for his confident leap into directing.

Personal front

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son, Arhaan, in 2002. After 18 years of marriage, they separated in 2016, with their divorce finalised in 2017. While Arbaaz got married to makeup artist Sshura Khan, and they are soon going to welcome thier first child.