Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday with his close friends and family on December 27, 2023. After cutting his birthday cake with his niece Ayat, who turned four today,. The actor greeted his fans in the evening with folded hands from his Galaxy apartment.

Salman Khan waves at a sea of fans gathered outside Galaxy on his 58th birthday

A sea of fans gathered outside his Galaxy Apartment on Wednesday night, and Bhaijaan graciously waved at his fans and thanked them for wishing him.

In the video, Salman Khan wears a grey T-shirt and blue jeans. The actor's father, Salim Khan, accompanied him to his balcony.

Salman celebrated his and niece's birthday at Arpita Khan's house

Salman sang the birthday song for his niece, cut a three-tier cake for Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan, and celebrated his niece's birthday. The party was attended by Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bobby Deol, and others.

Fans flocked to social media and wished the actor on his birthday.

Shah Rukh says he didn't wish Salman Khan on social media

On Salman Khan's birthday, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask Me Anything session on social media, where a fan asked him whether he wished his close friend Salman Khan on his birthday. SRK said that he did, but not on social media.

A fan reminded Shah Rukh Khan about Salman Khan's birthday. The user wrote, "Aaj bade bhai Salman ji ka Janam din hai" (It is Salman's birthday today).

To which SRK responded, "I know and I have wished him. I don't do it on social media because it's personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai!! (This picture of Salman is awesome!) #Dunki."

I know and I have wished him. I don’t do it on social media because it’s personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai!! #Dunki https://t.co/AXvSKa2lqw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

Fans soon thronged the comment section and said that SRK often wishes his close ones personally and not on social media.

One user wrote, "He always wishes his friends and close people personally and not on social media."

Salman Khan's film in 2023

Salman is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3', which also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

Salman Khan told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it." Salman has not yet announced his next project.

SRK films

After the stupendous success of Jawan and Pathaan, SRK's third film saw a blockbuster opening at the global box office.

Recently, SRK spoke about his next project, where he said he would be attempting to play a more age-appropriate role. Shah Rukh also has Tiger vs Pathaan in the pipeline.