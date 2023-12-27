Bollywood actor Salman Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today. The actor was in Delhi on his birthday eve and landed in Mumbai past midnight and immediately headed to sister Arpita Khan's house where he rang in the special day with his niece Ayat. Bobby Deol and other celebs were part of Salman Khan's birthday party.

Salman Khan greets the media with folded hands

Several videos and pictures of the actor were first seen arriving at Kalina airport late at night. He greeted the paparazzi with folded hands.

He later headed with his entire family and cut a humongous three-tier cake which was cut by Salman and his niece Ayat, Bhai fed Ayat the cake and Arpita fed the cake to Bhai. They then clicked pictures with each other.

Animal actor Bobby Deol who was also part of an intimate birthday celebration posted adorable pictures. In one of the pictures, Bobby was seen pecking a kiss on Salman's cheek. Bobby captioned the picture as, 'I love you, mamu.'

In another video, newlywed Arbaaz Khan was also part of Bhaijaan's birthday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fans of Salman Khan gather outside his residence in Mumbai, as the actor celebrates his 58th birthday. pic.twitter.com/kr06nR822T — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

Wishes have been pouring in for Salman Khan as the Bhaijaan of Bollywood turns a year younger today.

Karan Johar pens a long note on Salman Khan's birthday

Karan Johar penned a long note on Instagram, he travelled back in time and recalled how he first met Salman Khan and what led to him casting KucH Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan wrote, 25 years ago I was at a party lost and confused.... A massive movie star came upto me and asked me why I was standing by a corner ... I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected ... the superstar's sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him...

He added, "In my wildest dreams I never imagined I would even get the opportunity of a narration ...I went with a prayer in my heart and a deep desire for a miracle and narrated the first of the film like my life depended on it..."

He later added, "He looked at me at the interval point ( by then I was looking like I was at the Sahara desert and water could keep me alive ) kindly offered me water and said " I''m on!!! " I was perplexed and said but " you are in the second half" you haven't heard it? He said " I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don't do this movie" and that's how Salman Khan was in KKHH .... I am deeply grateful to Alvira and my father's goodwill for making sure I had the perfect Aman and SALMAN KHAN in my debut film! Gestures and stories like this just don't happen today! Happy birthday Salman ! So much love and respect for you always ...Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again... not saying any more than that happy happy birthday...""

Neha Dhupia took to social media to share some fun inside pictures from Salman Khan's birthday party from last night which was held in Mumbai. Neha attended the party alongside her husband actor Angad Bedi.

Salman Khan is currently hosting television Bigg Boss 17. His last release Tiger 3 which also starred Katrina Kaif