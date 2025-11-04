Salman Khan goes shirtless at 59, flaunts abs and biceps post-workout, breaks the internet

Age is truly just a number for Salman Khan, the actor known for his tireless work ethic, juggling between Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar shoots and the filming of Battle of Galwan. Despite his erratic schedule, Salman continues to prove that discipline and fitness should be part of a daily routine.

On Monday, Salman Khan broke the internet with his latest shirtless photos. Salman dropped two striking pictures of himself that left fans gasping for breath. Not only did he go shirtless, but he also flaunted his abs and perfectly toned biceps.

Alongside the pictures, he shared an inspiring caption that read, "Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai... Yeh bina chhode hai" (To achieve something, one needs to let go of some things... this is without letting go).

The photos appear to be taken right after an intense workout session, with Salman looking visibly pumped and fresh.

Fans had mixed reactions to many lauding the 59-year-old actor for his dedication and fitness, while others humorously pointed out his minor spelling error in the caption.

One user joked, "Bhoi not wearing that green gem bracelet these days. Chori ho gaya kya?"

Another wrote, "Salman at 59 flaunting abs like never before, motivation of the decade for fitness enthusiasts."

A third comment read, "Man without steroids, doing it for 35 years. Bow down to the legend of Salman Khan!"

Salman Khan's cowboy-inspired look

The photos came just two days after Salman shared a candid cowboy-inspired look where he posed beside a horse in a sun-dappled stable. Dressed in weathered denim, a fitted charcoal tee, and a brown wide-brimmed hat, the actor channelled effortless rustic charm.

The background song on the post was singer Maan Panu's new track "I'm Done."

Salman captioned the photo, "An amazing track after a very long time. Congratulations! Wish this was one of my songs."

Recently, Salman also appeared as a guest alongside Aamir Khan on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show Too Much. During the episode, he opened up about battling trigeminal neuralgia, a condition known for causing severe facial pain.

"You've got to live with it," he said. "There are a lot of people living with bypass surgeries, heart conditions, and many more. When I had trigeminal neuralgia, that pain used to be... You wouldn't want your biggest enemy to have it. I had it for seven-and-a-half years. It would strike every 4–5 minutes, even while talking. Sometimes, it took me an hour and a half just to finish breakfast. I had to force myself to eat through the pain."