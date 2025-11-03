Naagin is considered one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Over the years, several actors have played the lead role of Naagin, and this time, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been roped in to play the new Naagin in season 7 of Ektaa Kapoor's cult series.

Television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary appeared on the Sunday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, where she was announced as the female lead of Ektaa Kapoor's hit show Naagin 7. Her first look from the show was also unveiled during the episode.

Netizens had mixed reactions to her Naagin avatar.

On this sacred Dev Uthani Ekadashi, as Lord Vishnu awakens to bless new beginnings, may He shower His grace on you, Priyanka. ? After a long wait, your Naagin 7 venture begins perfectly timed with divine renewal. May success, light, and blessings always walk beside you. pic.twitter.com/0gHor0lgnk — ? ࣪˖ ִֶָ?་༘࿐ (@Pri1112006) November 2, 2025

After unveiling the promo and look during the WKW, Salman Khan asked Priyanka about her ex-boyfriend Ankit Gupta. This made Priyanka emotional when Salman questioned her about Ankit amid breakup rumors.

For the unversed, Priyanka was earlier a contestant on Bigg Boss 16 along with her rumored boyfriend, Ankit Gupta.

In the clip, while exiting, Salman playfully asked Priyanka, "Woh kidhar hai? Hai ya nahi hai?" (Where is he?), referring to Ankit. However, the actress chose not to respond and simply laughed while keeping her head down, indirectly hinting at her breakup with Ankit.

About Priyanka and Ankit's love story

Priyanka and Ankit's bond on Bigg Boss 16 had sparked dating rumours; however, both repeatedly clarified that they were just good friends. Speculations about trouble in their relationship began after the two unfollowed each other on social media, fuelling breakup rumours among fans.

After reports about their split started circulating online, Ankit and Priyanka, who were supposed to star together in the show Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, faced further speculation when Ankit announced his exit from the project. He cited needing time for himself, which only fuelled rumours about their separation. The show is produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Dreamiyata Dramaa.

Ankit told Bollywood Bubble, "I backed out of the project with Ravi-Sargun. I don't think I would be able to commit to that project right now. Maybe I need some time for myself to rejuvenate and recharge."

Days after her reported split, Priyanka was spotted getting cosy with DJ Hershey, whose real name is Hersh Garhwal, a music producer and veterinary professional. A video showed the two at a popular nightclub in Ibiza, enjoying music and sharing intimate moments.

However, there has been no confirmation about whether they are dating.