Salman Khan's fan following is undeniably the craziest in the country today. People from all walks of life, all age groups, irrespective of the gender are mad followers of the actor.

Everywhere Khan goes, paparazzi and the fan frenzy follows. And we got to see a glimpse of it recently at the airport.

Salman loses cool

Salman was spotted at the Mumbai airport when fans went berserk. People pushed and pulled to get a good look at the actor, get a selfie with him. But, there was one persistent fan who was not ready to leave until Khan shook hands with him.

Salman was surrounded by his bodyguards and tight security and the fan eventually got pushed. But, not until Salman gave him a good death stare. Salman was even seen mumbling something and his angered look has taken over the internet now.

Salman Khan on his anger

Many have called out fans for their desperate behaviour around stars and many have slammed Salman for his "arrogance". "I have a lot of anger and I think it is good. Anger is not temper. You need the fire, which is the anger towards yourself. You need to have anger to better yourself, take a stand on something. Temper is not okay because in that you would just lose your cool for no rhyme or reason," the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor had once said.