Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on Friday, and needless to say, Bhaijaan's fans have thronged the cinema halls to watch their favourite Khan film in theatres that too after four long years.

The film has garnered mixed reviews from moviegoers and critics. Some have lauded the actor's power-packed performance. While some based the movie on its "cringe-worthy" dialogue and lacklustre screenplay. Amidst mixed reactions from movie buffs, the songs in the films are also being trolled.

Childhood Association slams Bollywood over Salman Khan's Let's dance chotu motu song, demands accountability for promoting harmful stereotypes

One of the songs from Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Let's Dance Chotu Motu became a viral sensation in recent days, the nursery rhyme-themed song faced flak by music lovers and also netizens. Social media bashed the makers of the song especially Yo Yo Honey Singh and Salman Khan for running the nursery rhyme. However, if this just wasn't enough.

The Early Childhood Association has issued an open letter, making their displeasure with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's song very much known.

According to the association, Salman Khan's immense popularity with children will lead to the 'senseless rhymes' being played during birthday parties as well.

Highlighting the National Curriculum Framework's commitment to age-appropriate education, the association further slammed the song's lack of empathy.

"The curriculum focuses on empathy and yet you have songs like Humpty Dumpty and Jack and Jill who have fallen and instead of feeling sad for them here they are all dancing and happy. What message are we sending to children about empathy, caring and other socio-emotional development?" said the statement of the association.

ECA, #EarlyChildhoodAssociation writes an open letter to makers of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan & condemns the use of age old rhymes & they feel these do give a negative impression on children !!#HT pic.twitter.com/NxJUXhhFU2 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 26, 2023

The group also gave a little 'history lesson' to the lyricists and directors on the origins of these nursery rhymes, which are being portrayed positively.

Dr Swati Popat Vats, president of, the Early Childhood Association was quoted as saying,"At a time when parents and schools are trying to move away from these senseless age-old rhymes, here comes a movie that glorifies it! Salman Khan has a huge fan following among children. It means that these senseless rhymes are going to be played by moms as they feed their children and at birthday parties. I don't think these lyricists and music directors are aware that these rhymes are not actually nursery rhymes, they are actually snide songs used to comment on rivals and kings. Like Humpty Dumpty is about King Richard III who was supposed to be humpbacked and defeated in a battle in 1485. There would be such dark meanings behind each of these rhymes.

The association also urged for a disclaimer along the lines of 'no animals were hurt', wherein films can highlight that 'they are child friendly and supportive and sensitive to children's developmental needs'.

"India is positioned as a global economy it is time we give our children the best of our past, present and future instead of shackling them in age-old senseless rhymes that make no sense to most of our population," the letter concluded.

Netizens react to the song

While some may have gotten a good laugh out of it, a few of them slammed the makers for ruing the song and called it

#LetsDanceChotuMotu song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan

My eyes and my ears need treatment and my mind now needs therapy. — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) April 19, 2023

Let's Dance Chotu Motu incorporated a number of nursery rhymes including Twinkle Twinkle, Humpty Dumpty, Jack N Jill, Mary Had a Little Lamb, and Ringa Ringa Roses. The rap is done by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Bhasin. South composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP has also contributed to the lyrics of the song.

still mad at salman khan cause he missed 'baa baa black sheep' in the song ? — savy (@ashantipriyaa) April 19, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. It is said to be adapted from the Ajith-starrer Veeram. Let's Dance Chotu Motu is the latest song in the album after Yentamma, O Balle Balle, Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love) and Bathukamma, which had been previously released from the film. Produced by Salman's production banner, the Hindi film will release on April 21.