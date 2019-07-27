Salman Khan has always maintained that she is single and not dating anyone but his closeness with Iulia Vantur is often discussed in the industry. The Romanian beauty recently celebrated her 39th birthday with close friends and family members. And on the occassion, Salman has reportedly gifted her a diamond ring.

If a report in IANS is to be believed, it was Salman's mother Salma Khan who suggested him to give Iulia a piece of jewellery on her birthday.

Iulia may get called as Salman's rumoured girlfriend but she often gets sidelined when Katrina Kaif, who once dated Salman, comes into the picture. Even Salman is often seen talking about his affection towards Katrina and how he learns a lot from her and not Iulia.

In the past couple of years, Salman and Katrina have given blockbusters together in the form of Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Meanwhile, Iulia is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut film Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala. Salman, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 and Katrina is busy with Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which also stars Akshay Kumar.