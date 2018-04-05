Highlights

Salman Khan has been sentenced to 5 years in jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case

Co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu have been acquitted

Race 3 actor Salman Khan was sentenced to 5-year jail term by Jodhpur trial court today in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Other accused — Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and Sonali Bendre — in the case were acquitted.

But Salman Khan's ex-love Aishwarya Rai's mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan had something to comment after the verdict. She said: "I feel bad. Salman Khan should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work."

Well, the veteran actress was trolled immediately. One user commented: "if tomorrow he kills jaya's family member he shld be given relief too. Shame on jaya,a politician 4 giving nonsense statement."

This is not it. Hichki actress Rani Mukerji, Race 3 director Remo D'Souza and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde also came out in support of the actor.

Talking to News18, Remo said: "Salman never talks about the case while shooting. Same was the case during Abu Dhabi schedule of Race 3 after which the actor left for the verdict. Everyone associated with his big Eid release are hoping for a closure to this long stretched case."

Shilpa Shinde also said: "These cases are small things in life, there are many other things. People like him, who is a really great person, should be put away from all these things, these are really useless things. I wish everything gets over for him soon."

Rani Mukerji also told the media at an event, "I always say this, my love will always be with him."