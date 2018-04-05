Salman Khan in Heroes
  • Salman Khan has been sentenced to 5 years in jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case
  • Co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu have been acquitted

Race 3 actor Salman Khan was sentenced to 5-year jail term by Jodhpur trial court today in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Other accused — Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and Sonali Bendre — in the case were acquitted.

But Salman Khan's ex-love Aishwarya Rai's mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan had something to comment after the verdict. She said: "I feel bad. Salman Khan should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work."

Well, the veteran actress was trolled immediately. One user commented: "if tomorrow he kills jaya's family member he shld be given relief too. Shame on jaya,a politician 4 giving nonsense statement."

This is not it. Hichki actress Rani Mukerji, Race 3 director Remo D'Souza and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde also came out in support of the actor.

Talking to News18, Remo said: "Salman never talks about the case while shooting. Same was the case during Abu Dhabi schedule of Race 3 after which the actor left for the verdict. Everyone associated with his big Eid release are hoping for a closure to this long stretched case."

Shilpa Shinde also said: "These cases are small things in life, there are many other things. People like him, who is a really great person, should be put away from all these things, these are really useless things. I wish everything gets over for him soon."

Rani Mukerji also told the media at an event, "I always say this, my love will always be with him."

The Jodhpur Court convicted Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case, Close
